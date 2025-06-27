I will feel sad and disappointed if Suzzy goes back to Adventist- King Asu B

Fast-growing media personality known with popularly with the pseudonym, King Asu B has said that he would feel disappointed should Suzzy Pinamang go back to Adventist SHS.

King Asu B, who played a major part in Suzzy’s healing said that he received a lot of backlash not only from the general public but people from Adventists.

Speaking on the recent episode of Rash Hour, King Asu B said that he is yet to understand why the headmaster and the staff of Adventist SHS turned their back on Suzzy knowing very well that she was shot in school.

According to the media personality, the family of Suzzy should not consider Adventist SHS should they send Suzzy back to Adventist SHS.

Meanwhile, Pinamang is still at the hospital receiving treatment.

In a communique released by Rafik Mahama, the aide of business tycoon, Ibrahim Mahama, it was made known that Pinamang successfully underwent an eye surgery at one of the best hospitals in the world.

