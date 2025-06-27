type here...
Entertainment

I will feel sad and disappointed if Suzzy goes back to Adventist- King Asu B

By Mzta Churchill

Fast-growing media personality known with popularly with the pseudonym, King Asu B has said that he would feel disappointed should Suzzy Pinamang go back to Adventist SHS.

King Asu B, who played a major part in Suzzy’s healing said that he received a lot of backlash not only from the general public but people from Adventists.

Speaking on the recent episode of Rash Hour, King Asu B said that he is yet to understand why the headmaster and the staff of Adventist SHS turned their back on Suzzy knowing very well that she was shot in school.

According to the media personality, the family of Suzzy should not consider Adventist SHS should they send Suzzy back to Adventist SHS.

Meanwhile, Pinamang is still at the hospital receiving treatment.

In a communique released by Rafik Mahama, the aide of business tycoon, Ibrahim Mahama, it was made known that Pinamang successfully underwent an eye surgery at one of the best hospitals in the world.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1FxVmXbD7P/?

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Stone doesn’t practice what he preaches in his songs- Ayisha Modi reacts to Asamoah Gyan blocking Stonebwoy

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, June 27, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 2-year-old TikToker Akua Antwiwaa dies

Akua Antwiwaa

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

Antwiwaa’s mother reveals daughter’s cause of death

Antwiwaa and her mother

Video of Cina Soul smooching on Stonebwoy

Stonbwoy Cina Soul
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways