I will fight Kennedy Agyapong with my blood- Abronye

The fight between two NPP giants, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Abronye is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Abronye DC has come back to launch another scathing attack on Kennedy Agyapong after the loudmouth politician released a press statement to address his issue with Abronye.

In a new interview, Abronye said that he has no plans to end his feud with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, he has tolerated the politician for a long time and thinks it is high time he slapped sense into him.

He noted that he would fight the politician with his blood until he realized that he had gotten what he wanted.

He disclosed that he would choose fighting Kennedy Agyapong over leaving NPP party.