I will frustrate Mahama till he loses all of his teeth- old video of Chairman Wontumi trends

By Mzta Churchill

Amid his predicaments, old sayings, videos, and posts of Chairman Wontumi continue to resurface on social media.

Gh Page has chanced on a post where the Ashanti Regional Chairman on the ticket of the NPP was seen dragging now president, President John Mahama.

Chairman Wontumi whose party was then in power stated that he would frustrate President John Mahama.

Chairman Wontumi stated that he was never going to give up on making life a living hell for President Mahama.

He noted that, the only thing that would make him stop troubling the first gentleman is when he sees the latter has lost all his teeth following the pressure from him.

Wontumi went on to add that, even losing all of his teeth wouldn’t be enough reason for him to stop, President John Mahama should also develop waist pains.

He said, “I will frustrate Mahama till he loses all of his teeth and develops waist pains”.

- GhPage
