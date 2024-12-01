I Will Go Back To The Shrine If Bawumia Does Not Win- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac has dared to stop worshiping God if Dr. Bawumia does not win in the upcoming election.

Evangelist Tupac has said that God has revealed to her that the vice president and flagbearer of the NPP, Bawumia will stand tall among his opponents in the upcoming election.

The woman of God noted in a video that God appeared to her and made such a disclosure to her.

In a new video that has surfaced online, Nana Agradaa has insisted that Dr. Bawumia is winning the general election.

She has said that whether Ghanaians vote for him or not, the vice president is destined to become the next president of Ghana.

She shockingly disclosed that if the vice president does not win, then it simply means that God has not been faithful to her enough.

Agradaa says she will have no other option but to return to her gods, should it be that what God revealed to her does not come to pass.