I will keep the NPP in opposition- Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Kevin Taylor has threatened to keep the NPP in opposition till the time he wants.

In a Facebook post signed by Gh Page, the nediaboersonality said that Ghanaians still doubt his ability to keep the NPP in opposition.

Kevin Taylor claims he has done the majority of the things Ghanaians thought he could not do, such as coming to Ghana, hanging out with friends, and going to Kumasi.

Despite shocking his haters, Kevin claims they still think he cannot keep the NPP in opposition.

Kevin Taylor said that to prove to his haters and those he labels “Tribal Fools” that what he says is not a bluff, he would keep the NPP in opposition as he has promised.

He said “You cannot keep the NPP in opposition, I will”, asking that “I need a new challenge”.

