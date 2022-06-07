- Advertisement -

The father of one of the Rastafarian students who was initially denied enrollment at the Achimota School because of his dreadlocks, has threatened to kill his son, Tyron Marghuy, if he attacks him again.

Mr. Tereo Marghuy said this while lamenting over the young boy’s recent attack on him in an amateur video he shared on social media.

Showing his injured hand with blood in the video, Mr. Marghuy alleged that Tyron had an argument with his sister and as he tried to confront him, his young son got angry and stabbed his hand.

“This is the third time something like this is happening because he walked over me and I rushed at him, I wanted to slap him for doing that, he does it every time and he gripped my hand, so hard, I don’t know if he had something or whatever with him, and this is what he has done,” he said in the video.

Mr. Marghuy threatened to end Tyron’s life he attempts another attack on him.

“I don’t know, but the next time this happens again I’m going to fucking kill that boy or he should leave this house. If not he will pay with his life,” he said in the video.

According to the father, his son has always been disrespectful, even before the Achimota school saga.

In the video, he alleged that Tyron’s mother has been fueling his son’s attitude but he would not tolerate it if it contiues.

“This is what Tyron has done to my hands, he spoilt his sister’s tablet and they were supposed to take it to the repairer this morning”, he explained.

“The sister came to tell me they were taking the laptop to the repairer…, I went to see them in the room and she said Tyron is not ready. Long story short, they had argument and so I went back there to ask him why, and he just unplugged the laptop and started to walk over me and he’s been doing this all these years, and which his mother tolerates”, Tereo alleged.

“She [mother] even asked me one time why I don’t want anybody to have peace in this house when my son does something wrong and I’m telling him.”

“[Tyron] was so arrogant so I wasn’t even ready to follow him anywhere, I went to the court with him and defended him just for the sake of humanity, for the sake of Rasta, if it had been only because of this boy, I wouldn’t have gone,” he stated while lamenting over a recent attack launched on him by his son. he added.