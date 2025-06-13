type here...
I will k!ll any lady who tries to take my husband away from me- Oheneni Adazoa

By Mzta Churchill

Humorous media personality, Oheneni Adazoa has threatened to cut short the life of any Lady that tries to take her husband from her.

The media personality made the shocking disclosure during the recent episode of her “Sompa Nkomo” on both Sompa Radio and Television.

Reacting to the Gh Kobby- Yaa Baby brouhaha, Oheneni blamed not only blamed Gh Kobby, but Yaa Baba, as well as her family.

Blaming the family, Oheneni stated that even though Yaa Baby to some extent is an adult, the family failed to train her.

According to the media personality, it Yaa Baby was nurtured very well, she would not have bought her ticket to the land of silence this early.

Oheneni disclosed that, before her death, Yaa Baby was once arrested by the police for the possession of “weed”, and engaged in dubious evil bedeviling acts.

Speaking about Yaa Baby, the humorous media personality stated that the get-rich-quick attitude on the part of the female has escalated to an extremely worrisome level.

Oheneni does not understand why a lady of Yaa Baby’s caliber, aged 21, would want to drive luxurious cars and display wealth.

She threatened that, any lady who tries to come close to her husband chooses between taking her husband and death, stating that she wouldn’t sit there nonchalantly for anything of such to happen.

