I will use the law to trash out and stop all the operations of Sakawa boys – Ken Agyapong

The biggest and trending news in the country apparently is that of Kennedy Agyapong’s expose on fake pastors and some individuals who also have fallen into his bad radar.

As determined as he is, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in his next focus is to trash out and stop abruptly all the operations of the sakawa and fraud boys using the laws of the land.

Bent on exposing, Yesterday speaking on TV said he will allow the law to take its due course to deal with the fraudsters who feel big and untouchable in the country.

In the words of Assin Central’s MP, the likes of Ibrah One and all his business associates in the fraudulent activities would be brought to book no matter what.

As we all know already, Ibrah One incurred the wrath of the Honorable Member of Parliament when he threw the first punch at him calling him a money launderer.

Ken, irritated about this would definitely do anything to defend himself further to show that none can stand him to battle within him legally.

In another related news, Kennedy Agyapong on the same show said he regrets deeply for responding to the wild claims by Ibrah One against him as he just got to know his health condition.

He’s a mad person suffering from bipolar disorder said Kennedy Agyapong. What is Bipolar Disorder?

A disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs. The exact cause of bipolar disorder isn’t known, but a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain structure and chemistry may play a role.