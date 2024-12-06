type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI Will Leave Ghana Before December 7- Ajagurajah Reveals Something Scary Will...
Entertainment

I Will Leave Ghana Before December 7- Ajagurajah Reveals Something Scary Will Happen

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

In case you don’t find Ajagurajah anywhere in Ghana on December 7, don’t be taken aback!

The controversial Ghanaian spiritualist has disclosed that he would not be in Ghana on December 7.

The spiritualist has disclosed that something scary is likely to happen on December 7, the day of the general election.

Ajagurajah made this shocking disclosure when he was speaking in an interview on Smart Ghana TV, sighted by Gh Page.

He claimed in the interview that the election is something very spiritual, the reason why the leaders of the two major political parties have been visiting spiritualists and men and women of God.

Ajagurajah added however that, he would only come back to Ghana after the election results had been proclaimed peacefully.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, December 6, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.3mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways