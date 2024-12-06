I Will Leave Ghana Before December 7- Ajagurajah Reveals Something Scary Will Happen

In case you don’t find Ajagurajah anywhere in Ghana on December 7, don’t be taken aback!

The controversial Ghanaian spiritualist has disclosed that he would not be in Ghana on December 7.

The spiritualist has disclosed that something scary is likely to happen on December 7, the day of the general election.

Ajagurajah made this shocking disclosure when he was speaking in an interview on Smart Ghana TV, sighted by Gh Page.

He claimed in the interview that the election is something very spiritual, the reason why the leaders of the two major political parties have been visiting spiritualists and men and women of God.

Ajagurajah added however that, he would only come back to Ghana after the election results had been proclaimed peacefully.