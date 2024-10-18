I Will Leave Ghana If Bawumia Becomes The President- Blakk Rasta Says Again

Ghanaian musician and media personality, Blakk Rasta has once again stated that he will leave Ghana if the vice president, Bawumia becomes the president of Ghana.

The media personality made this statement during one of his shows, which Gh Page has sighted.

Blakk Rasta claims Bawumia as the vice president has led Ghana into poverty, pain, lies, and suffering.

According to him, he, as well as Ghanaians has been suffering for the past 4 years, and he thinks that is enough, so, should the vice president become the president, he would leave the country to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Let me reiterate that should Dr. Bawumia be the next president of Ghana, I, Blakk Rasta will leave this country because I cannot stand another 4 years of lies, pain and suffering”.

Blakk Rasta stated that the Vice President has told more lies than satan who many regard as the worst, saying, “Dr. Bawumia has told more lies than Satan ever told to Adam and Eve”.

Blakk Rasta revealed that galamsey among other evil bedeviling acts will continue to exist should Bawumia become the next president of Ghana.

“A vote for Dr. Bawumia is a vote to continue illegal mining and had economic policies. He is the only candidate in this election to go against his policies. He has failed woefully and is a disgrace to the economy”, he concluded.