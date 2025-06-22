type here...
Entertainment

I will make Dr. Bawumia become the president of Ghana- Pastor promises

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Heaven Bofo) has stated that he will make former vice president, Dr. Bawumia become the next president of Ghana.

The man of God made the shocking disclosure during a viral self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page on socials.

The man of God stated that even though many believe that the former vice president becoming a president of Ghana is something impossible, however, he will make things possible.

According to Heaven Bofo), he has heard Prophet Owusu Bempah say that Dr. Bawumia cannot become the president of Ghana.

Heaven Bofo) Noted that he will ensure that Owusu Bempah’s church is closed because Dr. Bawumia will surely become the president of Ghana because of him.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I started my business with 2 Cedis 40 pesewas- rich man says

Don’t come come to church again- Nana Agradaa sacks two of her church members

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, June 22, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

Inusah Ahmed

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Abu Trica reacts to FBI arresting rich Ghanaians whose wealth is questionable

Abu Trica

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways