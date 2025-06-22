I will make Dr. Bawumia become the president of Ghana- Pastor promises

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Heaven Bofo) has stated that he will make former vice president, Dr. Bawumia become the next president of Ghana.

The man of God made the shocking disclosure during a viral self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page on socials.

The man of God stated that even though many believe that the former vice president becoming a president of Ghana is something impossible, however, he will make things possible.

According to Heaven Bofo), he has heard Prophet Owusu Bempah say that Dr. Bawumia cannot become the president of Ghana.

Heaven Bofo) Noted that he will ensure that Owusu Bempah’s church is closed because Dr. Bawumia will surely become the president of Ghana because of him.