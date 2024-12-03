GhPageEntertainmentI Will Make Ghana Qualify For The AFCON Next Year- Bawumia
I Will Make Ghana Qualify For The AFCON Next Year- Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill
Vice president and the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia has made another promise.

The vice president of Ghana in his quest to win the upcoming December 7 general election has added another promise to his numerous promises.

Speaking on Wontumi, the vice president has said that should he be allowed to become the next president of Ghana, he would make the Black Stars win in the next year’s election.

According to him, being a digital man, he would launch an application that will have the intention of helping Ghana qualify for the AFCON next year.

