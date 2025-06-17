type here...
Politics

I will make sure I become the next president- Kennedy Agyapong

By Mzta Churchill

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that “I will make sure I become the next president of Ghana”.

The politician expressed optimism during his recently held birthday party.

Speaking with the press, Kennedy Agyapong expressed optimism in winning power in the next general election.

According to Kennedy Agyapomg, he would use all means to make sure that he stood tall among his competitors both in the primaries and in the general election.

He assured that, on January 8, 2028, he would be sworn in as the next president of Ghana, adding that, he would do more than President Mahama has.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Families of the de@d force us to dress them according to their profession- Undertaker reveals

My heart and soul are about Ghana- Dr. Bawumia

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

Ghana Drunkards Association

Ghana police grabs Owusu Bempah after he narrated GH Kobby’s shooting incident like he was there

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

Mother storms school to lash son

Mother lashing son
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways