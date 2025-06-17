I will make sure I become the next president- Kennedy Agyapong

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that “I will make sure I become the next president of Ghana”.

The politician expressed optimism during his recently held birthday party.

Speaking with the press, Kennedy Agyapong expressed optimism in winning power in the next general election.

According to Kennedy Agyapomg, he would use all means to make sure that he stood tall among his competitors both in the primaries and in the general election.

He assured that, on January 8, 2028, he would be sworn in as the next president of Ghana, adding that, he would do more than President Mahama has.