I Will Never Apologize To Adom Kyei Duah- Sean Paul

Controversial Kumawood actor, Sean Paul has rekindled his beef with Ghanaian man of God, Adom Kyei Duah.

The Bible teacher has stated categorically that apologizing to Adom Kyei Duah would be the last thing he would do as a human being.

Speaking to Rashard on Gh Page, Sean Paul stated that one apologizes only when they have gone wrong, however, it is pure stupidity for someone to apologize for something they have not done.

He noted in the interview that he has not done anything wrong to Adom Kyei Duah, and as a result, he has no plans to apologize to the Man of God.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul has insisted that he has never insulted either Adom Kyei Duah or any other prophets, as he has dared prophets in Ghana to come out and expose him.