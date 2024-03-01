I Will Never Beg Opambour- Bernice Asare

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare says begging Ghanaian man of God, Opambour is the last thing she will do on earth.

In an old video that has surfaced online, Bernice Asare says she does not see the need to render an unqualified apology to the man of God.

Speaking to Rashard of Gh Page, Bernice Asare claims one renders an apology to people when they go wrong, but in her case, she has not done or said anything wrong to the man of God.

“One of his children came to the studio to say something. I did not say some, but when I heard it, they were saying that I said it. If you go on YouTube and watch our interview I did not say anything, I asked the guy if he would have said that if there was no issue. I asked him and he said certain things, so I even said that if what he was saying was true, then he was to be arrested. If the man watched the interview he should not have insulted me”, she said.

According to Bernice, if she had done or said something wrong, she would have apologized to the man of God but in a situation whereby she was rather questioning the guy to buttress his claims, she does not see where she went wrong.

“I have not gone with anyone to apologize to him. I know that I have not done anything wrong to him. I know very well that I have not done anything wrong to him. Because I have not insulted him”, she said,

“He says I am sitting there insulting him but I did not insult him, If I had insulted him, I would have gone to apologize but I did not insult him”, the actress added.