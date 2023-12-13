type here...
“I will never change my surname when I marry” – Toke Makinwa explains why

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has vowed never to change her surname when she gets married and her reasons will shock you.

The social media influencer in a recent episode of her show Toke Moments, emphasized that she wouldn’t think of adding her husband’s surname to hers, in any way, as she also noted that her name is her brand, and she had worked hard to establish it.

She recalled her past marriage with the fitness coach, Maje Ayida. Toke Makinwa stated that not adding his surname to hers made it easier for her, and saved from the stress of changing the name in all her documents.

She said

“I hope that whoever I end up with next would actually love it because Toke Makinwa is staying. I don’t want to hyphenate. But my kids can bear their father’s surname.

In my marriage, my bank details, my passport, nothing changed. Imagine what I would have gone through trying to change it back when we got divorce. I have built this brand with my blood, sweat and tears.”

