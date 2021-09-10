type here...
I will never contribute to the building of the National Cathedral – Kumchacha

By Qwame Benedict
Kumchacha
The head Pastor of Heaven’s Gate Ministries Prophet Kumchacha has stated emphatically that he would never contribute a dime to the building of the National Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo, according to the controversial preacher, made a promise to God to build a National Cathedral if he wins the 2016 general elections, and as a result, Ghanaians are not obligated to contribute any funds to the project’s completion.

Prophet Kumchacha said on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM’s “Afro Joint,” presented by Fiifi Pratt, that he will never spend his money on the National Cathedral since there are many other significant things he can accomplish in the country that will benefit the inhabitants.

He stated that the Kumasi-Accra highway is in a bad state and that it needs to be repaired.

”There are a lot of important issues that need to fix in the country however the building of the National Cathedral is not need now and I will never contribute my money towards the project,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Kumchacha further stated that he would rather give my money to inmates at Nsawam Prisons than donate to the National Cathedral’s construction.

Source:Ghpage

