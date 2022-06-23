- Advertisement -

Sensational Ghanaian media personality, Xandy Kamel has opened ob the qualities she would look out for in any man who makes an intention to marry or start a serious relationship with her.

According to the Xandy Kamel, she would no longer accept financially unstable guys with the hopes that it will one day be better for them for her to also enjoy lavishly, hence she only looks out for rich guys.

Speaking in an interview with the lifestyle & celebrity blogger, Zionfelix on his Uncut Show, Xandy Kamel stated d that any potential suitor must be willing to hand her one of his VISA cards just so she can make withdrawals from his account anytime she is need of money.

Xandy stated that she never considered such things in her previous relationship and she realized she made a wrong decision, hence she looks up to a relationship that would better her life and shield her against future eventualities.

She added that since relationships are not one-sided commitments, she will also be willing to support her man with the little income she makes from her advertisement and brand endorsements.

She also said that she needs someone with a mature mindset and a healthy relationship with God in a way that the person’s lifestyle will have a positive impact on her life and match up with her energy.

