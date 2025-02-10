type here...
I Will Never Divorce My Husband Even If I Catch Him Cheating Severally- Old Posts Of Charlotte Oduro Trends

By Mzta Churchill

Amid their divorce reports that have taken over social media platforms, old videos and posts by counselor Charlotte Oduro have begun to resurface online.

The latest among them is one where the counselor stated categorically that nothing would make her divorce her husband.

In the post sighted by Gh Page, Charlotte Oduro stated that not even cheating could make her divorce her husband for any reason.

According to her, even if she catches her husband on several occasions cheating, she still will not divorce.

Meanwhile, netizens continue to ask what would trigger the couple to resort to divorce when both preach against it.

- GhPage
