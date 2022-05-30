type here...
“I will never hate a barren woman” – Afia Schwar replies Delay’s insults

By Armani Brooklyn
I will never hate a barren woman - Afia Schwar replies Delay's insults
This is below belt from Afia Schwar because childbirth is a natural occurrence—nothing special about that as dogs, cats and goats all give birth.

Afia Schwar has the right to insult Delay but mocking her with barrenness is very absurd because we have no power over such things even if it’s true that Delay can’t conceive which I strongly doubt.

The mother of three has finally reacted to Delay’s recent attack on her that was engineered by Afia Schwar herself because the media guru was minding her business until Schwar threw the first blow.

READ ALSO: Delay insults Afia Schwar in a new video

According to Delay Afia Schwar’s mind is very small like Shatta Bandle’s shoe and her campaign to see her ruin will never see light.

Pained Afia Schwar as reacted to the insults in the dirtiest way that has taken over social media trends.

According to her, Delay is a failure in life and not on the same level as her because she’s a mother while she (Delay) isn’t.

She also threatened to do more damage to Delay since she has decided to endure the trouble of a madwoman by spiting her

She wrote;

I don’t hate on a barren at 47, I PRAY for them. Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can’t see, sorry your life is delayed!!!WAWE P)T))….Abrabo mu F9
At your age No Child, No man to call your own and Menopause has set in so I understand your frustration…
By the way I’m busy paying university fees n tomorrow is P.T.A meeting..( you can’t say this about yourself)
The next time you want to run your mouth look for your mates aka your fellow barrens.. Mothers are very busy people
When you meet responsible Mothers like me ask how much a Montessori fees cost n see how Useless you are as a woman to the society…
Enjoying my hotel in Cannes…Help me tell your boss oh sorry my Ex.

Ps: if you don’t want to hear certain things dnt go looking for a mad woman’s trouble, I won’t call you Mother of twins if you are a barren..Period.!!!!’

There are some people in this life that it’s better you never start any form of friendship with. With the smallest issue, they’ll bitterly drag you for the rest of your life.

They wouldn’t care and have no shame when it comes to public drama, they thrive on such and if you don’t take care, you’ll stoop low to their level.

I’ll rather ignore and stay positive. I hope Delay ignores Afia Schwar and focus on important things instead.

    Source:GHpage

