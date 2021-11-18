type here...
“I will never leave BAM music” – S3fa assures D Black

By Armani Brooklyn
Talented female vocalist, S3fa has revealed that she will never part ways with her current label BLACK AVENUE MUSIC come what may.

In an interview with Yaa Yeboah on BRYT TV, the “E choke” hitmaker stated emphatically that nothing or no one can persuade her to leave D-Black’s camp no matter the amount of money that the person offers.

When asked what if D-Black terminates their contract, S3fa revealed that she will cry her eyes out on national television should her label boss call her out of the blue to bid her goodbye.

She said;

“I will just cry on national TV, everyone will hear me cry…It will shock me, especially in E-Choke and Fever era…”

S3fa has been signed to D Black’s music label since September 2017. According to the singer, the rapper chanced on her Instagram page one time and upon realizing her effort in making music, she reached to her manager to sign her onto his label.

Source:GHpage

