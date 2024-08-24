type here...
“I will never marry a man who lives in a single room, I’m not the one to give you basic things” – Kaakyire Akosua states

By Armani Brooklyn
Akosua

Talented Ghanaian presenter, Kaakyire Akosua, has publicly revealed that she can never marry a man who lives in a single room.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show hosted by Rashad, Kaakyire Akosua emphatically stated that a man who’s ready to marry must live in at least, a chamber and hall self contain.

As stated by Kaakyire Akosua, a young man must have the basics in life which include a bed, a well-decorated room and a job before thinking about marriage.

According to Kaakyire Akosua, she won’t won’t accept marrying a man who doesn’t have the basics in life.

Kaakyire Akosua made this submission while reacting to Pastor Otabil’s advice to young men and women to marry despite not being financially buoyant.

Speaking to his congregation, the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, urged single individuals to plunge into marriage without waiting to accumulate wealth first.

In a sermon that has gained widespread attention, Pastor Otabil challenged the common belief that financial stability is a prerequisite for marriage.

He shared a personal story, revealing that he wasn’t wealthy when he married his wife, to the extent that he had to paint a bench white to use as furniture in their home.

