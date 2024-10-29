I Will Never Marry an Ugly Woman- Kumchacha

GhPageEntertainmentI Will Never Marry an Ugly Woman- Kumchacha
Self-acclaimed PRO of all men and women of God, Prophet Kumchacha has disclosed that he has no business to do with ugly women when it comes to marriage.

The man of God made this shocking disclosure whilst speaking in an interview on UTV, monitored by Ghpage.com.

While speaking, Prophet Kumchacha refuted claims that “Beauty doesn’t count in marriage”, saying that beauty counts so much.

According to him, any man who marries an ugly woman becomes a laughing stock within the society he finds himself.

He noted that as a man, one should be very selective in the kind of woman they want to marry, and not marry anyone ugly woman at all.

To him, Kumchacha said he would never marry an ugly woman because he doesn’t want to become a laughing stock among his peers, and Ghanaians to a large extent.

Source:Gh Page

