I Will Never Run After A Mad Person- Stonebwoy Subtly Fires Shatta Wale

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has subtly fired shots at his brother turned enemy, Shatta Wale.

Just like the latter, Stonebwoy decided to host a Twitter space where he decided to subtly respond to self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy noted during the Twitter space that he chooses not to reply to Shatta Wale, not because he is afraid of him as many have said.

He disclosed the last advice his late mother gave him about not responding to everything that revolve around him or anyone who chooses to drag him.

According to him, his late mother advised him not to follow a mad person, asking “If you are bathing and a mad person takes your clothes and you follow them with your nakedness who would people think is mad?”