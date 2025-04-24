type here...
Entertainment

I will never say something bad about Stonebwoy even if someone is k!lling me- old video of Ayisha Modi trends

By Mzta Churchill

As the brouhaha between Ayisha Modi and her former confidant, Stonebwoy continues to escalate to an extremely worrisome level, an old interview of Ayisha Modi has resurfaced.

The former Godmother of Stonebwoy appeared on the Delay Show years back and the video has resurfaced.

The interview was shot when Ayisha Modi was a staunch member of the Bhim Nation, and could proudly call herself She loves Stonebwoy, a pseudonym many people know her by.

When asked if she would ever have an issue with Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi stated that she could never have an issue with the Bhim Nation president.

She claimed she loved Stonebwoy so much that even if someone is k!lling her and asking her to denigrate Stonebwoy, she wouldn’t.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nipa kasa- Stonebwoy faces Ayisha Modi boot 4 boot

Bola Ray, Captain Smart, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Gifty Anti & over 30 distinguished Ghanaian journalists celebrate Julius Debrah on...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, April 25, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sidechick cuts off sugar daddy’s manhood

PHOTOS Lady cuts off boyfriend's manhood for cheating on her

Kumasi gay guy beaten

Guy crying and gay guys

Husband catches wife cheating on CCTV

Cheating wife

Popular TikToker dies during live stream

Disturbing

Nyinahin: One dead as youths clash with soldiers

Nyinahin youths clash with soldiers
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways