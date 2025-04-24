I will never say something bad about Stonebwoy even if someone is k!lling me- old video of Ayisha Modi trends

As the brouhaha between Ayisha Modi and her former confidant, Stonebwoy continues to escalate to an extremely worrisome level, an old interview of Ayisha Modi has resurfaced.

The former Godmother of Stonebwoy appeared on the Delay Show years back and the video has resurfaced.

The interview was shot when Ayisha Modi was a staunch member of the Bhim Nation, and could proudly call herself She loves Stonebwoy, a pseudonym many people know her by.

When asked if she would ever have an issue with Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi stated that she could never have an issue with the Bhim Nation president.

She claimed she loved Stonebwoy so much that even if someone is k!lling her and asking her to denigrate Stonebwoy, she wouldn’t.