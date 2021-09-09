I will not accept kissing roles in movies again – Bibi Bright

- Advertisement -

Actress and NPP sympathiser Bibi Bright has disclosed that henceforth she will not accept any kissing roles in movies again.

According to her, she is not ready to tread that path again not after being born again thus accepting Christ as her Lord and Saviour.

Bibi Bright intimated she is now a Christian, a mother and a wife, she’s on a new path reason she won’t accept such roles.

“If you’d ask me for a role and it’d involve kissing, I’m not going to take it. It’s not just because I’m a Christian; I’m a mother, a wife and I feel I’m on a different path,” she said.

Explaining why she accepted roles of that nature back then, Bibi revealed that she did so to prove her versatility in the acting field.

“Back in the day when I had just gotten into the industry, when I was trying to find my feet, I was trying to let them know I’m a versatile actress. It comes with growth.

“Back in the day when we were kids, we used to bath in the rain, but as time goes on, nobody will tell you to do so in the bathroom. We are growing, things are changing,” she further stated.

She made these statements while speaking in an interview with Franky 5 on Hitz FM’s ‘This is Gospel’.