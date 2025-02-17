I Will Not Be Any Man’s Second Wife- Benedicta Speaks On Dating Angel Obinim

Actress Benedicta Gafah has falsified claims of being in an amorous relationship with the man of God who can turn into many animals.

The actress and businesswoman made this statement via an Instagram post sighted by Gh Page.

According to Benedicta Gafah, reports of being in an amorous relationship with the man of God should be without hesitation swept under the canopy.

She noted in her post that she is not married, and even if she were, it would not be someone like the man of God who has already married.

She however stated that, should she be led to the alter, she would make it official for all and sundry to attend, or better still, know of it.