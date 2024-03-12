“I will not mourn your death because every good for you was turned to evil” – Jasmine pens emotional note

- Advertisement -

The alleged stepdaughter of veteran Nigerian actor, Mr. Ibu, Jasmine Okafor, has penned a heartbreaking note as she supposedly mourns his passing.

The multiple award winning Nollywood actor passed away on 2nd March, 2024 after battling various forms of ailments and the news concerning his death shook the internet.

Weeks after his death, Jasmine has now shared a video collage containing some of the delightful moments she shared with Mr. Inu on her Instagram page.

She asserted that he will forever be remembered for the love he gave and the laughter he brought.

Jasmine reiterated how all of her good deeds were turned into evil and although the late actor had vowed to stand up for her, she is now heartbroken because that day will never come.

She prayed that he might rest in the arms of the Lord and experience true contentment and serenity.