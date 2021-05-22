A primary school pupil aspiring to be a School Prefect has subtly taken a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo for not being able to deliver on some promises he made to Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

The young aspirant made the statement while reading his manifesto to a group of students and teachers that had gathered during school hours.

The unidentified student strongly indicated that when he is voted into power he will not emulate the President.

Among other things he said will ensure that students come to school early each day.

“When he was voted into power, he promised ‘One village, One Dam’ and ‘One district, One factory’ but he failed to do. I will not be like Nana, so vote for me and all that I’m going to say shall come to pass,” portions of the manifesto read.

Both policies are the Ghana Government’s initiatives aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians through the setting up of factories and industries which will, in turn, move the country towards greater industrialization.

Watch the video below.