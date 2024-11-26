I Will Not Sit There Idle And Watch You Compete Bawumia- Akufo Addo Tells Mahama

The first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has sent a piece of information to former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

The president spoke at the commissioning of the Atafoa bridge in Kumasi, and as usual, did not spare the former president.

Speaking during the commission, president Akufo Addo stated that he had gotten information from the former president that he should step aside for him to compete with Bawumia.

In his response to Bawumia, President Akufo Addo said he would not sit nonchalantly for Mahama to compete with Bawumia.

According to him, just like any staunch Ghanaian, the election is so important to him that he would involve himself fully in it.