GhPagePoliticsI Will Not Sit There Idle And Watch You Compete Bawumia- Akufo...
Politics

I Will Not Sit There Idle And Watch You Compete Bawumia- Akufo Addo Tells Mahama

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

The first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has sent a piece of information to former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

The president spoke at the commissioning of the Atafoa bridge in Kumasi, and as usual, did not spare the former president.

Speaking during the commission, president Akufo Addo stated that he had gotten information from the former president that he should step aside for him to compete with Bawumia.

In his response to Bawumia, President Akufo Addo said he would not sit nonchalantly for Mahama to compete with Bawumia.

According to him, just like any staunch Ghanaian, the election is so important to him that he would involve himself fully in it.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.9mph
2 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways