I Will Not Spare You- Kevin Taylor Tells Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Sam George has been taken to the cleaners by Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Kevin Taylor.

Kevin Taylor has gotten many netizens and political “animals” in a state of confusion, asking which party the controversial media personality belongs to.

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, Kevin Taylor is seen attacking Sam George, a member of the NDC, a party many think Kevin Taylor belongs to.

Kevin Taylor claims Sam George is always on the radio and television stations, acting like he is the most sensible person in Ghana.

He claims what Sam George does in Ghana that makes people label him a sensible person and can’t be sent abroad, saying that people abroad see such as nothing but nonsense.

He disclosed that the people of Prampram are dying of hunger even though Sam George is the Member of Parliament for Prampram.

He disclosed that he does not entertain foolishness and stupidity, threatening to deal with Sam George should he try him.