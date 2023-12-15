“I will not stoop so low to date a Manchester United fan” – Odumodublvck

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian street rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, best known in the showbiz world as Odumodublvck, has declared that he will never date a Manchester United fan.

In a tweet posted on his X handle, Odumodu disclosed that women have been inundating his Instagram page with various romantic messages.

The Arsenal fan bragged that he was drawn to a lady but rejected her when he discovered she was a Manchester United supporter.

According to Odumodublvck, he would never “stoop so low” as to date a lady who supports the English Premier League club.

In his words: “I have so many pretty women in my DM on Instagram professing their love to me and I really appreciate them. But one girl, I checked her profile and saw she was a Man U fan. I will never stoop so low.”