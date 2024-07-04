Ghanaian con-artiste Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN has hinted that he has plans to organise a send-off party for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

Speaking during an interview he mentioned that for the past two years, he has not given out any award to any individual or institution and therefore shouldn’t be tagged with any award circulating.

According to Dr UN, plans are far advanced and he will in December organise a royal award with its main aim to award President Nana Addo for the good work done for Ghanaians.

He explained that the event would be strictly by invitation and would be attended by chiefs and people in high offices in the country.

Dr UN added that since the event is not going to be for the general public, he is going to award everyone that comes to the event.

On why he plans to organise a send-off party for the President, he stated that his term as President is over and as such needed to be awarded for the work he had done as the President of the land.

