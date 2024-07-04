type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI will organise a send-off party for Nana Akuffo Addo - Dr...
Entertainment

I will organise a send-off party for Nana Akuffo Addo – Dr UN

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Dr-UN-and-President-Nana-Addo
Dr-UN-and-President-Nana-Addo

Ghanaian con-artiste Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN has hinted that he has plans to organise a send-off party for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

Speaking during an interview he mentioned that for the past two years, he has not given out any award to any individual or institution and therefore shouldn’t be tagged with any award circulating.

According to Dr UN, plans are far advanced and he will in December organise a royal award with its main aim to award President Nana Addo for the good work done for Ghanaians.

He explained that the event would be strictly by invitation and would be attended by chiefs and people in high offices in the country.

Dr UN added that since the event is not going to be for the general public, he is going to award everyone that comes to the event.

On why he plans to organise a send-off party for the President, he stated that his term as President is over and as such needed to be awarded for the work he had done as the President of the land.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, July 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways