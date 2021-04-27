type here...
I will personally assist the NDC gov’t to reclaim all lands sold by NPP-Kennedy Agyapong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy ‘Akompreko’ Agyapong has stated on his private owned Net 2 TV that he’ll assist the future NDC government to reclaim all lands sold by the NPP.

“I will personally assist the NDC and show them all the state lands that you bought for them to reclaim it,” he said. He made these statements Monday, April 26 while recounting his ordeal at the Lands Commission on Net 2 TV.

He revealed that he made payment covering a plot of land he bought yet was not given to him and his money was also not refunded.

“The same power you are using to grab the properties, NDC will use the same power to reclaim those properties from you,” he said.

The maverick politician said he decided to buy lands at a time some of his colleagues in the NPP are just grabbing. 

Hon. Ken divulged that he did this because he wanted to have the freedom of speech to criticize both the NDC and the NPP.

Mr Agyapong, however, warned his party members that the NPP will not be in power forever therefore, they should desist from sharing state lands among themselves. “Note that the NPP will not be in power forever,” 

Source:GHPAGE

