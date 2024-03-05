I Will Punch Anyone Who Asks Me For Help- Aba Dope

- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality and actress, Aba Dope has warned Ghanaians not to ask her to show them the way to becoming successful.

This comes after Aba Dope was taken to the cleaners after she announced that she had gone under the knife.

Aba Dope claims she has offered support for a lot of people, but these were the same people who betrayed her when she announced going under the knife.

Going through the comment section of the post about her going under the knife, Aba Dope said the people who chastised her the most were the same people whom she offered financial help.

In a viral self-recorded video, the controversial businesswoman has said that henceforth, she is not going to help anyone.

According to her, she would prefer not to help anyone at all but to help people who would rather be ungrateful to her.

Aba Dope said “I say this year, hmmm. Support to support, when I came out to say that I had done butt surgery, I saw many people trooping into the comment section of my post to use unprintable words on me. Now, I will not do anything again so anyone who will come into my comment section to spew nonsense I will use stirring gear to punch your mouth for it to burst”.

“Let me get anyone asking me show me the way, Aba Dope how did you do it? You are done, I am done with you too. Those who ask me questions, I will not tell you anything again. I will teach you sense. You people think you are smart” Aba Dope added.