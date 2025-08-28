I will quit journalism if you are able to write “Myself”- Kevin Taylor tells NPP 3rd vice Chairman

The brain behind the “With All Due Respect” show, Kevin Taylor has challenged the third vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu to write “Myself”.

The controversial media personality believes that education did not pass through the Chairman, instead, he passed through school.

Speaking on the recent episode of his “With All Due Respect” show, Kevin Taylor stated that he is of high belief that the chairman has an untutored mind and is a tabula rasa, unlike what he says about himself in terms of education.

He challenged him to, he should write “Myself” and read it on the radio if he believes in himself and thinks he has acquired a higher education.

According to Kevin Taylor, should the Chairman were able to do this, he would say bye-bye to journalism and focus on something else.

Kevin’s comment comes after the Chairman expressed happiness over reports that TikTokker, Fante Comedy denigrated President John Mahama.