I will release a song with either Rihanna or Drake – Jupitar

By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall artiste Jupitar de General has announced that he would soon be putting Ghana in the limelight again very soon.

The Enemies hitmaker has remained silent in the industry for some time now but has promised to drop a collaboration with either Drake or Rihanna.

According to Jupitar, he had wished to have such a collaboration during his early days and now thanks to his label.

He continued that aside from those two collaborations he is hoping to drop a song with Jamaican artiste Busy Signal.

Source:Ghpage

