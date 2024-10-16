I Will Remove Your Intestines and Collapse Angel FM- Owusu Bempah Threatens Okatakyie Afrifa

Things are indeed not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to the men and women of God in contemporary Ghanaian society.

As it is noted that men and women of God should be worth emulation, it is not the same as in Ghanaian society.

Well, the brouhaha between media personality, Okatakyie Afrifra and man of God, Prophet Owusu Bempa never mitigates but keeps escalating to an extremely worrisome level.

During the latest episode of his show on Angel FM, Okayakyie Afrifa chose violence over peace, bringing to the limelight a conversation that transpired between him and Owusu Bempa.

Okatakyie Afrifa released a recording, known to be a private conversation that transpired between the duo amidst their fight.

In the recording, one could hear Owusu Bempah threatening the media personality for a reason best known to him.

Owusu Bempah stated in their chat that he would send his troops to attack Okayakyie Afrifa, adding that he would personally remove his intestines to teach him a lesson that he would never forget.

Talking about where he works, Owusu Bempah threatened that following his fight with Okatakyie Afrifa, he has no option but to collapse Angel FM, so that if possible, Okatakyie will be jobless.

Meanwhile, Okatakyie Afrifa has stated that, unlike other people who would rush to the police station to complain, he is patiently waiting for Owusu Benpah to do his worst.