I will resign as MP if NPP loses this Akwatia by-election- New Juaben MP

Following the just-ended Akwatia by-election, the Member of Parliament for the New Juaben Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Michael Okyere Baafi has begun to trend for the wrong reasons.

Before the election, the Member of Parliament swore that he would have no option but to resign should the NPP lose in the Akwatia by-election.

Speaking to Gh One TV during the one-week observation of the late member of parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, Michael Okyere Baafi issued a strong ultimatum.

Confidently, he said, “If the NPP loses this Akwatia by-election, I will resign as MP. Mark my words!”

Well, the NPP lost in the Akwatia by-election and Ghanaians are anticipating the resignation of the Member of Parliament for the Juaben Constituency.