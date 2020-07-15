I will resign if NPP does not win all the 47 seats in the Ashanti Region-Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has a very strong credo that come what may the New Patriotic Party will win all the 47 Parliamentary seats in the forthcoming general elections.

It has been printed in the minds of the majority of electorates that the Ashanti Region is the home and stronghold of the NPP. And it is true, judging from the previous elections, the NPP in majority wins in the Ashanti Region.

It is no news for the ruling NPP to win the greater number of parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region, but Chairman Wontumi’s strong and emphatic assertions that he will resign from his post as the Regional Chairman if his party does not win all the 47 seats in this year’s election makes the headline.

Taking a look into history, there has not been a time the NPP has won all the Parliamentary seats during the general election. The strong opposition party, NDC always manages to get some slots in the seat though not many.

In a radio interview, Bernard Antwi Boasiako averred that the forthcoming general elections would be a brutal one. And the NPP will win by a greater percentage margin after all the votes are cast in the Presidential slot.

Chairman Wontumi, very assertive of a massive win for the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwah-Akuffo Addo pledged his full support for his party to totally win of all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region. “None will be left for the NDC,” he said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: