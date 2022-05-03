” I will scrap E-LEVY when I win power” – Mahama promises Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised Ghanaians to scrap the Electronic Transfer Tax, also known as the E-LEVY.

According to him, the E-LEVY is burdensome and retrogressive to the growth of Ghana’s economy and the promotion of inclusion.

Speaking at the NDC’s “Ghana at a crossroads” event held in Accra on Monday, May 2, 2022, Mr Mahama the next NDC government would scrap the E-LEVY as soon as they assume the reins of the nation.

“A new National Democratic Congress government, God willing, and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana in 2025, will repeal the E-levy Act.”

“We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering,” he added.

Following the implementation of the E-LEVY on May 1, 2022, many Ghanaians have complained bitterly about the deductions and how it is affecting their finances.

Would the government reconsider the E-LEVY? Well, the NDC has promised to get it scrapped in the future.