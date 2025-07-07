I will send for you come Nigeria- Davido tells Ananzo

The bond between Nigerian superstar, Davido, and Ghanaian music promoter, Ananzo has become “stronger than apathae”.

Davido has promised to let Ananzo come to Nigeria anytime soon for the duo to have a better bonding and engagement.

The musician disclosed in a post sighted by Gh Page that he was on a tour at the time the post was made.

He revealed that as a result of the tour, he is not getting time, so, immediately after the tour he would make the music promoter visit him in Nigeria:

The musician wrote, “My man Ananzoo… after the tour I go send for you to come Nigeria”.

Davido’s post comes after he fulfilled his promise of gifting the Ghanaian music promoter 5k dollars for helping him to promote his new music dubbed “With You”.