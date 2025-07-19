type here...
I will sh00t & k!ll any NPP macho man who misbehaves at Akwatia- NDC macho man

By Mzta Churchill

An NDC macho man has warned the NPP ahead of the Akwatia by-election which comes off pretty soon.

In a viral video, the NDC macho man reacts to reports by the NPP that they will not let history repeat itself at Akwatia.

Unlike the Ablekuma North violence, the NPP members have made it clear that they will no longer sit nonchalantly.

In response to the NPP, the NDC macho man has said that they are equally prepared to meet the NPP boot for boot.

According to him, unlike in the Ablekuma North where nobody lost their lives, people are likely to lose their lives during the Akwatia by-election.

He stated emphatically that any NPP member who misbehaved would be shot dead during the by-election.

Ibrahim Mahama & President Mahama are my biological uncles, I am searching for them- lady cries on radio

