type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI Will Share 500 Billion In My Church Next Year- Adom Kyei...
Entertainment

I Will Share 500 Billion In My Church Next Year- Adom Kyei Duah

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

The members of Adom Kyei Duah’s church are obviously in a state of gay, following the proclamation by their leader and founder.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the grand leader of the Philadelphia Movement, has decided to share money worth millions of Cedis among his church members next year.

The man of God made his intention to share money among his church members known whilst he was preaching in church recently.

Known for his philanthropic works and for supporting his church members, Adom Kyei Duah has announced that he will be sharing 500 million Cedis, old 500 billion among his church members.

Even though he did not state precisely his intention of sharing the money among his church members in the viral video Gh Page chanced on, the reason is not far-fetched from the fact that he wants to support them financially.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Monday, October 28, 2024
Accra
light rain
83.9 ° F
83.9 °
83.9 °
70 %
3.3mph
95 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways