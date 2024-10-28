I Will Share 500 Billion In My Church Next Year- Adom Kyei Duah

The members of Adom Kyei Duah’s church are obviously in a state of gay, following the proclamation by their leader and founder.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the grand leader of the Philadelphia Movement, has decided to share money worth millions of Cedis among his church members next year.

The man of God made his intention to share money among his church members known whilst he was preaching in church recently.

Known for his philanthropic works and for supporting his church members, Adom Kyei Duah has announced that he will be sharing 500 million Cedis, old 500 billion among his church members.

Even though he did not state precisely his intention of sharing the money among his church members in the viral video Gh Page chanced on, the reason is not far-fetched from the fact that he wants to support them financially.