I will shoot my husband if I see her- woman threatens

By Mzta Churchill

A young woman identified as Maame Nyarko has threatened to take the law into her hands should she meet her husband face to face-to-face.

Speaking on Lawson Afisem, the young woman disclosed that she has been through a lot because of the man in focus.

She narrated that she went to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to visit a sick relative and that was where she met the man who was then a top security official at the hospital.

She stated that the man approached her with a proposal and after a year and a half, she decided to give him a chance after concluding that perhaps the man was a God sent.

However, after their wedding, the woman disclosed that she had never seen peace, claiming that almost every time, her husband came home with a different problem, most of which was that he was scamming people.

As a good wife, the woman noted that she borrowed money from friends and sometimes, had no option but to sell some of the things she had just to settle debts.

After several issues, she decided to leave the relationship, and following the separation, the man has been wicked towards her, noting that he has refused to take care of their children.

The woman has therefore asked the man to return every dime she spent on him or face his wrath, threatening to shoot him should she meet him one day.

TODAY

Monday, September 1, 2025
26.1 C
Accra

