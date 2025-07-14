type here...
I will slap any NDC macho man who tries me in Akwatia- Miracles Aboagye

By Mzta Churchill

Dennis Edward Aboagye also known as Dennis Miracles Aboagye has threatened to deal with any NDC macho man.

Dennis’ comment comes following the recent violence that occurred during the Ablekuma North rerun election.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former presidential staffer disclosed that he is fully prepared for war in Akwatia.

According to him, following the death of the Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi, the will be a bye election for his replacement.

Per article 112 clause 5 of the 1992 constitution, “Whenever a vacancy occurs in parliament, the clerk of the parliament shall notify the electoral commission in writing within 7 days after becoming aware that the vacancy has occurred; a a bye section shall be held within 30 days after the vacancy occurred; except that where the vacancy occurred through the death of a member, the bye election shall be held within 60 days after the occurrence of the vacancy”.

As plans are far advanced towards the Akwatia by-election, Miracles Aboagye has said that he is well prepared for violence.

He noted that any NDC member or macho man who tries him would receive slaps from him.

- GhPage
