I Will Slap You- Shatta Wale Threatens Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill
Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has dragged his greatest enemy, Stonebwoy into the mud.

Shatta Wale believes typing to warn Stonebwoy is not enough, hence, has verbally attacked him and people close to him.

In a TikTok live, Shatta Wale decided to express his disappointment in Stonebwoy over the latter’s birthday wish.

Shatta claimed he knows very well that Stonebwoy hates him, just like the way he does hate him, so, he never expected a birthday wish from him.

Shatta Wale said that Stonebwoy is a hypocrite, so, people close to him should advise him to stay away from him before he loses his cool.

According to him, Stonebwoy is always trying to use he, Shatta Wale’s name for a trend that he does not like at all.

He revealed that Stonebwoy is not his friend and can never be his friend, so people close to him should advise him, or else, he will slap him.

Source:GH PAGE

