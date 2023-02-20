- Advertisement -

A needy Nigerian man received the shock of his life after a woman he reached out to for financial assistance asked to sleep with him before bailing him out.

The man named Chizitere Ahubelem who was utterly jaw-dropped took to social media to share the message he received from the lady.

In a WhatsApp chat Chizitere posted on Facebook, he asked the lady for an urgent loan of N50,000 (GH¢1,384).

The lady did not mince words as she made it clear to him that she would have to sleep with him for 4 days before meeting his need.

Chizitere explained: “I didn’t have any money in my transfer app on that particular account, and I was lazy to go to the POS with the cash I had to deposit.”

See the screenshot: