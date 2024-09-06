type here...
I will soon become a Prophetess – Salma Mumin

By Qwame Benedict
Actress Salma Mumin believes she has all the qualities of a Prophetess and is likely to become one when the time is right.

According to the actress, she was trained in an Apostolic home because she lived with her Uncle and aunty who were leaders of the church as a child and they made sure she went by the teaching of the bible.

She disclosed that despite being little, she was a prayer warrior and always had vision whenever she prayed.

“I could see things when I prayed and I was part of a prayer warrior. As little as I was, each time I prayed, I saw things and that scared me,” she said.

During an interview, Salma revealed that she even attempted to read the Bible from Genesis to Revelations but she had to stop along the line because of the scary things she had read in some parts of Revelations.

Salma said: “Me, per se, I started reading the bible right from Genesis to Revelations, I couldn’t finish. I almost did [read the whole bible] but I couldn’t continue because I jumped to Revelations and God started revealing so much to me that I got scared.”

Source:GhPage

