The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) has shared his insight about farming and why it is prudent for the youth of today to consider venturing into it.

Reverend Obofour is deemed one of the most affluent young men in Ghana who lives a very flamboyant lifestyle, despite being a preacher. He owns many luxury apartments in plush areas like East Legon, drives around town in expensive vehicles and sprays money at public or private functions.

But how does he fund this lifestyle?

In an exclusive interview with Rashad of GHPage, he attributed his success not solely to his work as a pastor but as a businessman with multiple streams of income.

Rev. Obofour owns over 400 churches but brags about having multiple farms across the country as he’s on his way to becoming one of Ghana’s personalities with more farms than anyone in the country.

Speaking about wealth, he urged the youth to embrace hard work and develop multiple streams of income if they intend to become successful individuals.

Although his source of wealth has come under intense scrutiny, he debunked assertions that he made wealth through dubious means.

He explained that many people only presume his work as a man of God funds his lifestyle, but what they do not know is his businesses acumen.